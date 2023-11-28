All 10 Yorkshire managers are juggling squads through another three-game week in the relentless Football League but Hull City's Liam Rosenior is looking forward to finding the right blend to beat Rotherham United, where Wayne Carlisle has had an early lesson in how difficult it might be getting some of his players to rest.

The Millers have had an extra days off, Hull the luxury of flying home from Swansea after Saturday's draw.

Both managers have decisions to make, the Tigers assessing Adama Traore's fitness after Monday's training, and Cyrus Christie and Jason Lokilo's weekend cameos making strong cases to start.

Despite not knowing how many of the next three matches he would be in charge for, Rotherham caretaker manager Carlisle said before Friday's 1-1 draw with Leeds United he was planning with one eye on Tuesday's game and Saturday's at Birmingham City, and already thinking about substitutions with centre-backs Sean Morrison, Daniel Ayala and Grant Hall short of fitness.

In the end, the fit-again Hall went unused on Friday, and whilst that might make him a logical choice for Tuesday’s XI, Morrison and Ayala will be reluctant to stand aside.

"We were thinking about substitutions in the back line (on Friday) because of the players in there, their injury past, their age and everything else," explained Carlisle, who was leading the team for the first time. "But actually, whenever those guys are in full swing it's really hard to take them off the pitch."

Having been given the squad depth he asked for in the summer, Rosenior has no complaints about a Saturday-Tuesday turnaround.

"It's fine, it's the Championship," he said. "Playing on Tuesday gives you an extra day's rest for the Saturday game (at home to Watford).

SQUAD DEPTH: Hull City's Liam Rosenior relishes making the most of his group of players

"I'm used to the Championship, that's what makes it a really difficult league. It's the same for every team. You have to travel, you have to be robust, you have to make sure you look after yourself right.

"I've got really good professionals in the dressing room who I know will look after themselves right.

"For me it's about picking the right team for this game and then we'll deal with Watford after that."

Christie and Lokilo will be part of his thinking after their performances from the bench as the Tigers came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Swansea City.

PLAN: Caretaker manager Wayne Carlisle hopes Rotherham United can transfer the confidence from their draw with Leeds United to their away football

"Last week they gave me a dilemma whether they'd start (at Swansea)," said Rosenior, who expects to be without Ruben Vinagre for three to four weeks.

"Cyrus is a great professional and a great leader in the dressing room. He got two assists from right-back.

"Jason is someone I've wanted to use more but he's picked up a few knocks and tweaks. He gives me the option to play with two wingers."

Rotherham have not won away for over a year but Carlisle thinks the performance at home to Leeds can give them the belief to change that.

"We spoke to the players about having a plan, sticking to that plan and then building confidence from that plan," he revealed.

"We got ourselves a decent result off the back of having a plan, we'll have another going into the Hull match and then we'll go from there.

"If the players are clear what they're doing and they believe in something, that's when they start to grow and you can get momentum."

Rosenior will certainly not be under-estimating them.

"Out of the last three games they've drawn with Ipswich and Leeds so if anyone thinks we're going to go through the motions and get a comfortable win, that's not going to be the case," he warned. "They've so much spirit and energy, they've got weapons from set plays and Morrison can throw the ball in your box and cause you problems.