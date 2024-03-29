Hull City v Stoke City: 'Don't panic' says Liam Rosenior as Tigers start Championship play-off run-in on outside looking in

The Tigers dropped out of the top-six play-off places before going into what for them was an extended international break.

Although they have a game in hand on Norwich City – against another play-off chasing team in Coventry City which was this week nudged back a day until April 24 – the Canaries' recent goalscoring exploits means goal difference should still be enough to keep them in sixth.

But with eight other games – starting with the Good Friday visit of Stoke City – for Hull to improve on Norwich's points tally, there is no need to despair.

"Your aim is never to finish in a position dependent on goal difference," argued Rosenior when asked about the Canaries' eight-goal advantage. "Norwich have been on an incredible run just to get to a position where they're three points above us having played an extra game.

"I think their form from the turn of the year is second in the league (it is actually third, by one goal’s difference). That shows how consistent we've been because we've never really had a run like that, we've just consistently picked up results.

"What I won't do and I don’t want this club to do is to panic now we're outside the play-offs.

"If anyone had said with nine games to go you are three points behind with a game in hand and you've been consistent for the majority of the season – (I'd be) delighted with that.

"So let's not look at what others are doing because it always tails off and middles out."

Jacob Greaves is suspended against Stoke, and for Monday's trip to Leeds United and Liam Delap is still a couple of weeks away from returning from a knee injury, but Rosenior reported no fresh injuries from the team's three-week lay-off.

"He'll be a miss but it's an opportunity for someone else," said Rosenior of Greaves' absence.

"You can't go through a season expecting anyone to play 46 games. Greavesie's been magnificent but Sean McLoughlin had a massive shout for player of the year last year. Cyrus Christie is an outstanding player who can fit in that position, Matty Jacob can fit in that position.