The Tigers are targeting a third straight victory in the Championship after 1-0 wins over Sunderland and Millwall brought an end to a four-game winless streak and elevated them into the top six ahead of today’s KCOM Stadium encounter.

But with the potential for a return to action from Cyrus Christie, Adama Traoré and Aaron Connolly Rosenior has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal - just three weeks on from the narrow triumph at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When you think about when we played Sunderland, we had four teenagers in the squad,” said Rosenior. “Stan (Ashbee), Oli Green, Tyrell (Sellars-Fleming) and Harry Vaughan. Now, our squad makeup is completely different.

BACK IN THE FRAME: Hull City striker Aaron Connolly (right). Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“At the time I was saying we were working towards something and now we are getting closer to a squad that I envisaged so it is great to see those three players back.

“Cyrus is back in full training. Aaron Connolly is back in full training. Adama is back after international duty. It was their first day back training on Thursday so we will have to assess the training from then and Friday and pick a squad from that.”

Rosenior has received a further boost from being told that Liam Delap will not require surgery for the knee injury that he picked up at Sheffield Wednesday on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It opens up the possibility that he may return to contention before the end of the season, when the initial fear was that he would play no further part in the 2023-24 campaign.

OPTIONS: Hull City manager, Liam Rosenior. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“We got some really good news from Liam’s prognosis that he doesn’t need surgery on his knee which is fantastic for him,” added the Tigers’ boss.

“I won’t put a timeline on Liam’s injury for when he will be back, but the first real positive sign is he doesn’t need to have surgery which is brilliant for everyone.

“He is understandably delighted. He had a Facetime call with the lads in our team meeting on Thursday and we miss him and all the lads wished him well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a big part of us and he is missed, but the most important thing is he gets fit and hopefully ready for the rest of this season, but also definitely the rest of his career.

“It is a possibility now (that he can play again this season). I can’t say anymore on that, but there’s a real possibility he will be back to help us in the run-in. #

“But what I don’t want to do is put a timescale on it or put any pressure on that, because the most important thing is his long-term health and his career.”

Swansea arrive in East Yorkshire looking to further ease their worries of getting sucked into a relegation battle along with Yorkshire trio Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United.