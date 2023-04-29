IT HAS taken time for a fair number of Hull City's overseas contingent to settle since joining the club – and few would suggest otherwise.

Their Iranian forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is firmly among that bracket.

Perhaps understandably given his age, the 21-year-old remains a work in progress, but his recent performances have delivered more than enough to suggest that he has the attributes to be a success at Championship level over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tigers head coach Liam Rosenior, who side face a Swansea outfit who still him a outside chance of making the play-offs, said: "We forget he is only 21, He still needs to work a lot in terms of his tactical understanding of the game. I think he can improve technically as well and we are working really hard with him.

Hull City striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh celebrates his recent goal at Middlesbrough. Picture: Tony Johnson.

But what I love about him is that he gives everything.

"He runs up and down that pitch and he is a wonderful header (of the ball) with unbelievable athletic abilities. But sometimes, I forget how young he is.

"He's a great lad as well and someone I have been really happy to work with."

Hull finish their campaign on home soil today, with Rosenior having steadied the ship in terms of making his side much harder to beat in front of their supporters than they were before he arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having made Hull more defensively robust, give or take a few rogue results in isolation, Rosenior is also establishing his side as a possession-based one in an offensive sense. No-one can say he is not giving his side an identity.

Rosenior, who welcomes back Alfie Jones to his squad this afternoon, continued: "In recruitment, with players who are interested or not interested in coming, at least they know what the team looks like and how we play and what our principles are.

"There's been a real reasoning about how I have gone about things this year and hopefully it will stand us in good stead for next year.