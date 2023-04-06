All Sections
Hull City youngster set for first-team bow as Bradford City's promotion rivals sign their fifth loan goalkeeper of season

Hull City goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala is set to make his Football League debut on Friday after joining Stevenage on an emergency loan.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 6th Apr 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 18:11 BST
LOAN CHANCE: Hull City's Thimothee Lo-TutalaLOAN CHANCE: Hull City's Thimothee Lo-Tutala
LOAN CHANCE: Hull City's Thimothee Lo-Tutala

The then-19-year-old goalkeeper joined from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer on a three-year contract and although highly-rated, was never seen as Championship-ready.

He has been an unused substitute for the Tigers 14 times this season but has found himself behind Matt Ingram, Nathan Baxter and, since his loan signing on January's deadline day, Karl Darlow.

He will now get a first taste of first-team football with the League Two promotion-chasers.

Steve Evans' side, who are in the division's third and final automatic promotion spot, face Colchester United and Hartlepool United over the Easter weekend. Bradford City are four points behind with eight games to play.

Stevenage have had to make do and mend in goal this season, having taken Accrington Stanley's Toby Savin, then Norwich City's Jon McCracken on emergency loans after Jokull Andresson suffered an arm injury three games into his own loan.

Andresson was signed to cover for Fulham loanee Taye Ashby-Hammond, who needed an operation on a cartilage tear.

Rotherham-born Aaron Chapman left for Scunthorpe United in February.

Emergency loans are only allowed when a Football League club is left without a senior goalkeeper through injury, and have to be reviewed every seven days.

Lo-Tutala is a French Under-19 international, who was in Brentford's academy before moving to Tottenham's.

