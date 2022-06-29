Here are all the best from today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Hull City are reportedly in discussions to host a friendly against a Premier League club next month as they look to put the finishing touches to their pre-season campaign.

The Tigers will face a top tier side ahead of their trips to Cambridge and Peterborough United at the end of July.

The two matches are the only ones that have been confirmed as of yet, however it is thought they will pencil in another game before the Championship season starts.

Shota Arveladze’s side are also due to face Turkish giants Fenerbahce at the Sakarya Ataturk Stadyumu in Adapazari on July 10 before flying out to Marbela for their training camp.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Sunderland in pole position to sign Arsenal youngster Sunderland are reportedly leading the race to sign Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard on loan, despite interest from Millwall and Blackpool. The 22-year-old has enjoyed successful spells with both of the Black Cats' rivals over the last couple of seasons. (James Hunter)

2. Italian club make contact over Reading star Cagliari have been on contact with Reading as they look to snap up striker George Puscas. The striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Pisa last season, scoring eight goals in Serie B. (Tuttomercatoweb.com)

3. Blues winger heads to Spain Birmingham City have confirmed the permanent departure of Ivan Sanchez to Real Valladolid. The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Spanish club, scoring two goals in 12 appearances. (Birmingham City FC)

4. US international to join Boro on loan Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen on loan this summer. The 27-year-old only managed four appearances in all competitions last season. (90min)