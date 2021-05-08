Charlton Athletic v Hull City - Club record now on Grant McCann’s wishlist

The Tigers head into their final fixture of 2020-21 needing a victory to break a club record for the highest number of points accumulated in a single campaign.

They currently have 89 on the board, and will surpass the 1982-83 season’s total of 90 if they can overcome the Addicks, who require a win themselves to keep their hopes of securing a top-six finish alive.

“The boys are obviously looking forward to picking the trophy up on Sunday, but we have got a job to do first and that’s to try and get another three points,” said head coach Grant McCann.

Hull's players run out of the KCOM Stadium to celebrate with their fans. ( Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“We owe it to everyone, nobody more than ourselves, to try and finish the season in a positive way. We’ve still got a lot to play for. We’ve got an opportunity to break a club record. One more win would do that and the players are really focused on that.

“So, we will go there and try and produce a good performance. I think the pressure is on them. There’s no real pressure on us. As much as we want to break the record, we can go and enjoy it, hopefully play with a bit of swagger about us.

“Charlton have to win. If we lose the game, I don’t think anyone would be too concerned, we’ve won the league already, but there’s still a burning desire within the group, myself and my staff to try and break this club record - and I think we owe it to people.

“We’re not going to go to Charlton and just roll over. We’ll fight and try and get another three points.”

Hull's Mallik Wilks challenges Wigan goalkeeper Jamie Jones. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)