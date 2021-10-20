Hull City 1 Peterborough 2: Tigers fans call for Grant McCann’s exit after Posh loss

Hull City's Mallik Wilks has a shot on goal. Pictures: PA.

Darren Ferguson’s men were second best for most of an eventful match which pivoted around Josh Magennis’s missed penalty after 66 minutes.

But Siriki Dembele once again emerged the class act for the visitors with a fine winner after 72 minutes.

Dembele’s smart run off Jorge Grant’s threaded pass was precise, but his dinked finish over goalkeeper Matt Ingram was even better.

Hull City head coach Grant McCann.

Victory at Hull moved Posh out of the relegation zone at the expense of their opponents, who only have themselves to blame.

Despite having fallen behind following Jack Taylor’s excellent strike from distance after 43 minutes, Grant McCann’s men created the better chances until Dembele struck.

They deservedly equalised when Magennis headed home in first-half stoppage time, but the Northern Ireland international’s penalty miss after the break was the defining moment of the game.

Hull fans demanded the dismissal of McCann at full-time, but their team were the more dangerous side for large parts and went close to taking the lead after 25 minutes.

Hull City's Josh Magennis celebrates scoring their side's first goal.

George Honeyman’s free-kick from the left was well parried by goalkeeper David Cornell but Tom Huddlestone picked up the pieces outside the penalty area and slashed a cool half-volley which struck the right post.

Cornell also had to be alert minutes later when he smothered Keane Lewis-Potter’s frail dink towards the left of the six-yard box.

Hull’s momentum was stifled once the influential Huddlestone suffered an injury and had to be replaced by Richie Smallwood.

Hull went for the jugular after the restart. Lewis-Potter should have done better with a poked stab that went over the crossbar.

Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter.

But when Magennis made an awful mess of his spot-kick, Dembele punished the miss as he struck six minutes later.