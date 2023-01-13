Latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news and rumours as they prepare for the weekend.

Hull City take on Huddersfield Town at home this Saturday as they bounce back from their FA Cup loss to Fulham. The Tigers have only lost once in the league since Liam Rosenior took over.

The Terriers remain in the Championship relegation zone. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair...

Hull City

As per BBC Humberside reporter Mike White, Hull could look to bring in a new goalkeeper this winter as cover for Matt Ingram and Thimothée Lo-Tutala. Chelsea loanee Nathan Baxter is still injured. In addition, the club are also closing in on a move for Club Universitario de Deportes midfielder Yuriel Celi but are expected to loan him back out to a club in Peru.

Ex-Tigers striker Adama Diomande has been snapped up by MLS side Toronto. The 32-year-old, who spent three years in East Yorkshire from 2015 to 2018, has made a move to Canada now.

Huddersfield Town

Football Insider report that Huddersfield are also after a new ‘keeper in this January transfer window. Their number one Lee Nicholls has sustained a shoulder injury and faces a spell on the sidelines now which leaves Mark Fotheringham short of options between the sticks.

Tyreece Simpson has outlined his goal for the rest of the season. He scored for the B team last time out and has told the club website: “My goals for the season are to get my first first-team goal, which I came close to last weekend but I hit the bar; playing more minutes for the first team, as many minutes as possible with a few starts in there. I think if I work to get more starts and gain confidence after scoring today, then the goals will come.”