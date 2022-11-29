Hull City await transfer decision, Huddersfield ace prepares for WC action.

Hull City are currently away in Turkey as they prepare for their return to league football. The Tigers’ first game back is an away trip to Watford.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, are training in Marbella. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City

Hull winger Randell Williams will be allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window, as covered by the Yorkshire Post. The former Exeter City man has slipped down the pecking order at the MKM Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Di’Shon Bernard, who spent last term on loan with the Tigers, is looking to depart Manchester United again this winter, as per the Manchester Evening News. The centre-back made 31 appearances in all competitions before heading back to Old Trafford over the summer.

Liam Rosenior worked with Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei at Derby County and is reportedly keen to reunite with him in East Yorkshire. According to reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter, the Eagles will make a decision on what to do with him ‘soon’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield winger Sorba Thomas will be in World Cup action this evening as Wales take on England. He has played twice for Rob Page’s side in Qatar in their games against USA and Iran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson was disappointed with the Terriers’ decision not to let Kyle Hudlin play for them in the FA Cup last time out against Chesterfield. The Dons lost 2-0 to the National League side and their manager told: London News Online, Jackson said: “It was Huddersfield’s call. We asked for permission for him to play in the FA Cup, but it wasn’t granted, so we have to respect that.

“But it does affect the changes that you’re making. When you’re looking at the game and the type of game it was today, you’re bringing a Hudlin on. He had a good game in the week and he has been affecting games, so it left us light on the bench – we know that.”