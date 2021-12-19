Hull City boss Grant McCann left fuming by penalty decision at Nottingham Forest

Hull City manager Grant McCann was left fuming by a contentious penalty decision at Nottingham Forest. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

A first-half goal by City’s Keane Lewis-Potter was cancelled out by the contentious penalty, awarded in front of a raucous home crowd and converted by skipper Lewis Grabban.

Brennan Johnson then netted the winning goal in the 72nd minute.

McCann was left reeling from the 51st-minute penalty decision that he felt proved the game’s pivotal moment, labelling its award as an “absolute howler”.

Alex Mighten was left injured in the clash with George Honeyman that saw referee John Busby point to the spot but McCann insisted that the Forest substitute had crocked himself after he had inadvertently kicked his midfielder.

“We were so comfortable and had scored a good goal to go 1-0 up, but the momentum of the game swung on an absolute howler by John Busby,” McCann fumed.

“George Honeyman has actually got a gash on his shin, because he has taken the ball and their player has kicked him.

“It’s crazy at this level of football that that decision should be so wrong because he was five yards away from the play.

“It’s so frustrating and I’m not one to criticise referees but that one was an embarrassing decision.

“But the performance levels of the group are getting better every week and we can take heart from how we played against a team who are on one of the best runs in the Championship.”

McCann added: “I think we witnessed the two best talents in the EFL in Brennan Johnson and Keane Lewis-Potter.