Hull City celebrate - ‘We knew we were champions and it’s a fantastic achievement’

Hull City’s Richie Smallwood (centre) and team-mates celebrate with the League One trophy. Picture: PA

The Tigers’ impressive 14-game winning streak was ended courtesy of Jacob Greaves’s own goal at The Valley.

After receiving his league winners’ medal, Lewie Coyle said: “It’s been two weeks of celebrating with getting promoted and then winning the league,” admitted the defender. But nothing compares to that feeling of finally getting that medal around my neck.

“We knew we were champions and it’s a fantastic achievement. It’s one I’ll never forget.

“I’d have loved nothing more to have the fans in here with us celebrating. It’s unfortunate due to the times we’re in, but I’m sure we’ll celebrate with the fans when we can.”

Grant McCann’s charges were given a guard of honour in South East London.

Mallik Wilks squandered the best opportunity for an opener when he headed Callum Elder’s cross over.

After the restart, Preston loanee Jordan Stockley flicked the top of the bar with his diving header. Athletic continued to threaten as Liverpool’s Liam Millar struck wide.

But the pressure told with 15 minutes to go. Colin Ingram kept out Millar’s cross but it bounced in off Greaves’s back. Ingram produced a fine save to keep out Ryan Inniss’s point-blank header right at the death.

Charlton: Amos, Matthews, Inniss, Famewo, Maatsen, Gilbey, Watson (Shinnie, 69), Morgan, Millar, Washingston (Aneke, 58), Stockley. Unused subs: Maynard-Brewer, Gunter, Pearce, Jaiyesimi, Pratley.

Hull: Ingram, Coyle, Jones, Greaves, Elder (Emmanuel, 34), Slater (Wood, 81), Docherty (Smallwood, 81), Wilks, Whyte, Lewis-Potter (Crowley, 57), Magennis (Scott, 80). Unused subs: Long, Burke.

Referee: Martin Coy (Durham).