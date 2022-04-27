Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Hull City made it three wins from four games at the weekend as they thrashed Reading 3-0 at the KCOM Stadium.

The Tigers - whose safety has already been confirmed - moved up to 18th place, thanks to a brace from Keane-Lewis Potter and another from Alfie Jones.

Hull face a trip to Bristol City in their penultimate game of the season this weekend and will be confident of heading into the final day on a high, with Bristol City only two points above them.

The final match of the season comes the following weekend when they take on Nottingham Forest, who could be battling for an automatic promotion spot.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. West Ham scouting Millwall attacker West Ham boss David Moyes was reportedly spotted at The Den a couple of weeks ago, taking a look at Millwall's Tyler Burey. The 21-year-old has scored twice in the Championship this season. (Hull Live) Photo Sales

2. Norwich join race for Robins youngster Norwich City are the latest club to join the race for Bristol City's Alex Scott, with Tottenham and Leeds United also keen. The 18-year-old's contract doesn't expire until 2025 (Bristol Live) Photo Sales

3. Fulham to rival PSG in midfielder race Fulham are preparing to battle PSG for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer. The 27-year-old has previously been linked with Manchester United. (The 72) Photo Sales

4. Swans consider move for Fulham academy product Swansea City are reportedly targeting Royal Union Saint-Gilloise defender Matthew Sorinola this summer. The Lambeth-born footballer moved to Belgium last summer. (Football League World) Photo Sales