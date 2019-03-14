Hull City denied ‘stonewall penalty’ against new leaders Norwich City, claims Nigel Adkins

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins felt his side had been the authors of their own misfortune by allowing Norwich to grab a two-goal lead early on in their 3-2 defeat to the new Championship leaders on Wednesday night.

Norwich looked to be heading for a comfortable night after striking twice in quick succession to go 2-0 up after just 14 minutes.

Hull City's Todd Kane fouls Norwich City's Emi Buendia (top) resulting in a yellow card (Pictures: PA)

With poor Hull defending helping them along the way the Canaries went in front when Stiepermann weaved his way through before blasting the ball home and they made it two as David Marshall’s parry from an Onel Hernandez shot fell nicely for Buendia.

A poor clearance from keeper Tim Krul enabled Marc Pugh to halve the deficit just before half-time but the second half was all Norwich and Buendia made it two from close range after sparkling move down the left which featured two back flicks, one from himself and the other an assist from Teemu Pukki.

Chris Martin pulled one back for Hull with a header on 86 minutes.

“I thought we started the game well but then we gave away a really sloppy goal - their player was allowed eight or nine touches before shooting home and that was unacceptable from our point of view,” he said.

“It set us back and gave a very good Norwich side the encouragement they needed. The second goal was also a poor one from our point of view and you can’t afford to give a side like them a start like that.

“Having said that we got a good goal back just before half-time and started the second half well but then they made it three.

“After that we were denied a stonewall penalty when Marc Pugh was brought down and got another one back near the end. The lads kept going well against a good side and I certainly can’t fault their effort.”