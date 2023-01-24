Latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news and rumours on Tuesday

Hull City lost 1-0 away to Sheffield United last time out. That was only their second defeat since Liam Rosenior took over from Shota Arveladze.

Huddersfield Town saw their game against Blackpool postponed. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the Yorkshire pair...

Hull City

Hull City are in ‘ongoing talks’ with Chelsea about keeping hold of midfielder Xavier Simons on a long-term basis, as per a report by Hull Live. The 19-year-old has struggled for game time since making the loan switch to the MKM Stadium but Rosenior is believed to be a big fan.

Australian left-back Callum Elder is yet to receive a new contract offer. His current deal expires at the end of the season and he has told Hull Live: “No, there’s nothing to report on that. I was delighted to be back out there (from the start against Fulham), I’ve waited a long time to be back out there and play under the new manager’s system.”

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town have been linked with Olympiacos goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik as they hunt for a new stopper to step in for the injured Lee Nicholls. However, Yorkshire Live report they are currently looking at other options to fill the vacancy at the moment.

Striker Kyle Hudlin believes he has benefited from his loan spell at AFC Wimbledon during the first-half of this campaign. He has told the club website: “My loan spell with AFC Wimbledon was a great experience, it exposed me to the EFL, as I had only played in the National League before and gave me an insight into what’s to come.

