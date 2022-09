The summer transfer window is over - but that has not stopped speculation surrounding a whole host of Championship clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a hectic summer transfer window for Hull City as they prepared for their first season under the management of Shota Arveladze.

The former Georgian international has been backed in the transfer market with a whole host of new faces taking their place in his squad for an assault on the Championship play-offs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The likes of Fulham duo Cyrus Christie and Jean Michael Seri, Nottingham Forest defender Tobias Figueiredo and former Vitoria Guimaraes striker Oscar Estupinan all joined the Tigers over the summer - and it is the latter that has been discussed over the last 24 hours.

The Yorkshire Post takes a look at the latest talk surrounding the Tigers and their Championship rivals.

Birmingham City suffered a late blow on deadline day after their move for non-league striker Kabongo Tshimanga fell through at the last minute. The Blues had agreed a fee believed to be approaching £1million with National League club Chesterfield - but the striker failed a medical and his dream move collapsed. (The72)

Queens Park Rangers are reportedly scanning the free agent market as they consider a move to add a third goalkeeper to their squad. Manager Michael Beale can call on the services of Sent Dieng and Jordan Archer - but could add a backup option from a list of keepers without a club. (West London Sport)

Norwich City were expecting a number of offers for highly-rated full-back Max Aarons as the transfer deadline approached. The talented defender has been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the past - but Canaries manager Dean Smith has confirmed he was unaware of any late bids for one of his prize assets (EDP24)

Coventry City have confirmed young goalkeeper Cain Tyler has been sent out on loan to gain first-team experience. The 20-year-old has joined National League North club Hereford on loan until the end of the month (Coventry City official website)

Watford manager Rob Edwards has expressed his delight at retaining the services of attacking duo Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro. Both players were the subject of offers from Premier League clubs during the window but have remained at Vicarage Road (BBC)

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce was delighted with the signing of former Liverpool and Crystal Palace defender Martin Kelly. The Baggies boss described his new addition as ‘a model professional’ after he penned a two-year deal at the Hawthorns (West Bromwich Albion official website)

Burnley made a move for Saint-Truidense star Ameen Al-Dakhil during the final week of the transfer window and agreed terms with the 20-year-old. However, the move failed after the two clubs were unable to agree a fee for the defender (Sport Witness)

Premier League club Leeds United explored a possible deadline day move for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz. The Chile international has been linked with a number of clubs throughout the window but Leeds were put off by Rovers’ high valuation of the frontman (The Athletic)

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze believes there is more to come from summer signing Oscar Estupinan as his side prepare to face Sheffield United this weekend (Hull Live)