Here is all of today’s Championship transfer news.

Hull City face a tough challenge this weekend as they host relegated Norwich City.

While the Canaries are one of the hot favourites to win promotion this season, they have had a difficult start to life in the Championship after only managing one point from their opening two games.

The two teams take equal shares in bragging rights in their recent meetings - with the last clash in 2019 ending in a 3-2 victory to Norwich, while a year earlier the Tigers enjoyed a dramatic 4-3 win.

Shota Arveladze’s side will be desperate to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign after claiming all three points against Bristol City, before playing out a 0-0 stalemate against Preston North End.

Here are today’s rumours...

SUNDERLAND TO BATTLE LOCAL RIVALS FOR MAN CITY FORWARD

Sunderland and Middlesbrough have reportedly both lodged loan bids to sign Manchester City's Marlos Moreno this summer. The Colombian scored twice in 32 appearances in the Belgian Pro League last season. (Football League World)

WEST HAM EXPRESS INTEREST IN BURNLEY FULL-BACK

West Ham are reportedly keen on signing Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor. The Clarets have already let five defenders leave Turf Moor this summer. (ExWHUemployee)

HULL CITY ACE REJECTS NEW DEAL AMID INTEREST

Hull City defender Jacob Greaves has reportedly turned down a new contract amid interest from Middlesbrough. The Tigers have already rejected their £5 million bid for the 21-year-old. (Football Insider)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST REIGNITE INTEREST IN WATFORD ACE

Nottingham Forest have revived their interest in Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis. The Nigerian scored 10 goals in the Premier League last season as the Hornets were relegated. (Daily Mail)

LEEDS UNITED LINKED WITH WATFORD DUO

Leeds United are reportedly interested in both Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr of Watford. It is thought they are closing in on a loan deal for the former. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

BURNLEY TARGET RANGERS FORWARD

Burnley are reportedly preparing a £3m bid to sign Rangers forward Fashion Sakala.The 25-year-old has previously spoken of his frustration at being played out of position at Ibrox. (Scottish Daily Express)

COVENTRY CITY PLAY DOWN EVERTON INTEREST

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has said there's 'absolute zero happening' on Everton's reported interest in Viktor Gyokeres. Theh Sky Blues signed the 24-year-old permanently last summer. (Coventry Live)

MAN UNITED TURN ATTENTION TO NORWICH STAR