Hull City summer recruit attracting interest as Huddersfield Town man is targeted by the Baggies.

Hull City drew 1-1 with Trabzonspor over the weekend in a friendly. The Tigers return to Championship action this weekend away at Watford.

Huddersfield Town’s first game back is an away trip to Sheffield United. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Hull City

Hull vice-chairman Tan Kesler has said Ozan Tufan is attracting interest from both Turkey and other European countries but they want to keep him. He has told Medyatava:

“There are requests to meet for Ozan not only from Turkey but also from abroad. He welcomes all of them, but Ozan is our player. We want it to serve for many years. We don’t want him to go anywhere.”

Tufan was snapped up over the summer from Fenerbahce after spending time on loan at Watford last term in the Premier League.

Defender Tom Nixon has returned to East Yorkshire following his loan spell at Boston United. The former Stoke City youngster played four times in the National League North.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jon Russell is apparently wanted by fellow second tier club West Brom in January, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon. He rose up through the youth ranks at Chelsea before moving to the John Smith’s Stadium in July 2021.

Defender Matty Pearson may return from his foot injury before Christmas. He hasn’t played yet this season but is now hopeful of a return over the festive period, as per Yorkshire Live.