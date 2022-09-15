The latest news from around the Championship as clubs prepare for this weekend’s action

Hull City have lost their last three games on the spin.

The Tigers made a decent start to the new season but are struggling for results at the moment.

Shota Arveladze’s side will be hoping they can get back on track with a win away at Swansea City this weekend.

Here is a look at the latest news from around the Championship...

Absence of Hull City pair outlined

Hull City head coach Shota Arveladze has admitted Chelsea loan pair Xavier Simons and Harvey Vale are not quite up to speed yet, hence why the pair haven’t played for the Tigers yet (Hull Live).

League One boss linked with Huddersfield Town

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher is in the frame for the vacant Huddersfield Town job after the Terriers sacked Danny Schofield after their poor start to the season (Football Insider).

Wilder slams Middlesbrough’s defending

Chris Wilder admitted Middlesbrough’s defending against Cardiff City earlier this week was terrible after he saw his side lose 3-0. He said: “The defending was terrible. We were playing a team that weren’t on a great run and we wanted to get out of the traps, but we certainly didn’t do that” (Northern Echo).

Sunderland ace praised by boss

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has labelled Patrick Roberts an ‘amazing footballer’ after their 3-0 win away at Reading. He said: “Patrick is an amazing footballer, and I think he just needs encouraging to do what he does. Give him a licence to play and he’ll damage a lot of players in the league this year” (Sunderland Echo).

Reading eyeing striker

Reading manager Paul Ince has confirmed that they are trying to bring free agent striker Andy Carroll back to the club. He has been available since leaving West Brom earlier this summer (Berkshire Live).

Bristol City youngster leaves on loan

Bristol City goalkeeper Harvey Wiles-Richards has been loaned out to National League North side Hereford on a deal until 12th October (Official club website).

Blackpool look at trialist

Midfielder Liam Bridcutt is on trial at Championship side Blackpool as he hunts for a new club. He parted company with League One outfit Lincoln City in late June (Lancashire Live).

Blackburn Rovers contract development

Blackburn Rovers are closing in on a contract agreement with promising defender Ash Phillips as they look to fend off interest in him from elsewhere (Lancashire Telegraph).

Blackburn Rovers star wanted abroad