Hull City news: Tigers dealt forward blow, Blackburn Rovers man nearly left

Today’s Championship news

Hull City return to the action this weekend away at Cardiff City.

The Tigers are currently 12th in the Championship season after a steady start under Shota Arveladze.

They brought in 16 new faces over the summer as they look to mount a push for the play-offs this term.

Here is a look at the latest news from across the second tier...

HULL CITY STRIKER BLOW

Hull City striker Benjamin Tetteh, who joined over pre-season from Yeni Malatyaspor, has suffered a hamstring injury and is facing a spell on the sidelines (Hull Live).

BLACKBURN MAN NEARLY LEFT

Blackburn Rovers’ Joe Rankin-Costello saw a potential loan move away from Ewood Park fall through on deadline day (Lancashire Telegraph).

MILLWALL TIE UP DEAL

Millwall have tied up a new deal for promising attacker Isaac Olaofe. He spent last term on loan at Sutton United in League Two to gain experience (Official club website).

DRINKWATER WANTED BY BLACKPOOL

Blackpool are considering a move for 2016 Premier League winner Danny Drinkwater. The midfielder is a free agent following his exit from Chelsea in June (Blackpool Gazette).

READING LOOKED AT WALCOTT

Reading looked at signing Southampton winger Theo Walcott in the last window but weren’t able to lure him down to the Championship (Reading Chronicle).

WBA EYEING SIGNINGS

West Brom boss Steve Bruce is scouring the free agent market for potential additions after missing out on a couple of targets last month (Express & Star).

NO JAMES BUY-OUT

Sheffield Wednesday do not have an option to buy Blackpool loan man Reece James on a permanent basis next summer when his temporary deal expires. He is due to return to Bloomfield Road (Sheffield Star).

EX-NORWICH CITY LOAN MAN LEFT OUT

Manchester United have left Brandon Williams, who spent the second-half of last term with Norwich City, out of their Europa League squad (Official club website).

PRESTON-LINKED MAN HEADING ABROAD