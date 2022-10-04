Hull City news: Tigers eye ex-Fulham boss, Bristol City man eyed by EFL club

Latest news from around the Championship

Hull City return to the action tomorrow night at home to Wigan Athletic.

The Tigers have lost their last four league outings on the spin.

They are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Shota Arveladze, with Andy Dawson currently in caretaker charge.

Here is a look at the latest news and rumours from around the Championship....

Hull City linked with ex-Fulham boss

Hull City have drawn up a four-man managerial shortlist of former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker, Sergen Yalcin, Carlos Corberan and Carlos Carvalhal (Football Insider).

Middlesbrough managerial latest

Middlesbrough will not be making an approach for Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil, whilst Rob Edwards, who was recently sacked by Watford, remains in their ‘thoughts’ (Northern Echo).

Birmingham City casting eye over young attacker

Birmingham City are taking a look at youngster Max Haygarth on trial following his departure from Manchester United at the end of the last season (Birmingham Live).

Ex-West Brom striker on trial in League One

Sheffield Wednesday have brought in striker Owen Windsor, who was released by West Brom in late June, on trial to assess whether he is worthy of a contract (Sheffield Star).

Bristol City figure eyed by another club

Bristol City academy director Brian Tinnion has emerged on the radar of League One new boys Forest Green Rovers as they search for a new director of football (Bristol World).

Watford land striker deal

Watford have confirmeed the signing of striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado from Colombian outfit CD Real Cartagena on a contract until 2029 and he will officially link up with the Hornets next year (official club website).

Blackburn Rovers bring in new staff member

Blackburn Rovers have brought in former Colchester United and Tranmere Rovers defender Josh Thompson, 31, as a member of their medical staff (Thompson’s Twitter account).

Millwall receive boost