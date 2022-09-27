Latest news from around the Championship

Hull City will be hoping to get back to winning ways as they prepare to return to the action this Friday.

The Tigers welcome Luton Town to the MKM Stadium.

Pressure is starting to mount on Shota Arveladze following their recent poor run of form.

Here is a look at the latest news from around the Championship...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City receive injury boost

Hull City summer recruit Dogukan Sinik has started full training as he edges closer to making his debut for the Tigers (Hull Live).

Middlesbrough striker could depart this week

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton is hoping that Middlesbrough loan man Josh Coburn can finally link up with his side this weekend following his switch earlier this month. The striker has been recovering from injury (Bristol Live).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland boss needed a break

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray admitted he needed a break from football after his Blackburn Rovers exit. He has said: “It was a life balance for me. I was living two-and-a-bit hours away from home, I’ve got three teenage boys. I wanted to come home and kick the ball in the back garden with them for a bit, go on holiday and get some sunshine and play footy on the beach with the kids, be a husband for my wife. But I’ve had three months of that and she is sick to death of me!” (Northern Echo).

Huddersfield Town close to new appointment

Huddersfield Town are close to naming Hertha Berlin assistant Mark Fotheringham as their new boss (Daily Mail).

Advertisement Hide Ad

QPR cast eyes over free agent

QPR are taking a look at 21-year-old midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner on trial following his departure from Liverpool at the end of June (London Football News).

Ex-Stoke City ace looking to get into coaching

Former Stoke City skipper Ryan Shawcross is looking to get into coaching and has been spotted at some League One and League Two games recently (Stoke On Trent Live).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall defender heads out on loan

Millwall defender Besart Topalloj has joined National League side Dagenham and Redbridge on loan for 28 days (Official club website).

Former West Brom boss lands new move