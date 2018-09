HULL CITY have announced their latest yearly accounts, which have revealed that the club made a pre-tax profit of £23.7m for the 2017-18 financial year.

The figures also revealed that the club’s net debt has been reduced from £81.3m to 63m, with staff costs decreasing by almost a half from £61.25m to £31.1m.

Meanwhile, the Tigers’ turnover fell by just over a half from £116.9m in 2016-17 to £55.7m in the last financial year, according to the accounts.