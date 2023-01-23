Latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news and rumours on Monday morning

Hull City were beaten 1-0 away at Sheffield United last Friday. Striker Benjamin Tetteh was sent off for the Tigers and will now be suspended for the next three games.

Huddersfield Town saw their trip to Blackpool postponed. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the Yorkshire pair...

Hull City

Hull want to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow on loan, according to a report by The Sun. Liam Rosenior wants to lure the experienced stopper to the MKM Stadium to compete with Matt Ingram for the number one spot until the end of the season.

The Tigers are also interested in Burnley defender Luke McNally, as per reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon. The centre-back has struggled for game time since making the move to Turf Moor from Oxford United last summer.

Huddersfield Town

Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon that Huddersfield have set their sights on Olympiacos goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. They need a ‘keeper before the end of the transfer window with first choice Lee Nicholls currently out injured. The Terriers have been linked with Darlow as well but may now be turning their attention overseas.

Youngster Connor Shanks, who left Mark Fotheringham’s side earlier this month, has been snapped up by Spennymoor Town. The attacking midfielder has dropped into the National League North and his new boss Jason Ainsley has said: “As soon as we were made aware from Huddersfield that Connor was being made available, we spoke to him about coming to the Club. We’ve already seen the quality he possesses when he’s played for Huddersfield’s B Team and whilst he was out on loan at Nuneaton.”