Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Hull City made it two unbeaten as they played out a 0-0 stalemate against Preston North End on Saturday.

Shota Arveladze stuck with the same team that narrowly beat Bristol City on the opening day, however the Lilywhites dominated for most of the match - leaving the Tigers with only one shot on target at the full-time whistle.

Hull are one of five teams that remain unbeaten at the start of the season, but face a tough test in Norwich City next weekend.

The Canaries are still on the hunt for their first win after failing to beat both Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. League One club favourites to sign Swansea City youngster Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly leading the race to sign Swansea City's Kyle Joseph on loan this summer. Oxford United are also thought to be keen on the 20-year-old forward. (Wales Online)

2. Stoke City monitoring League One Young Player of the Year Stoke City have had scouts watching Fleetwood Town winger Paddy Lane this season and will look to try and lure him to the bet365 Stadium. The 21-year-old was named the EFL League One Young Player of the Year and also Fleetwood's Supporters' Player of the Year last season. (Alan Nixon - The Sun)

3. North West rivals plot move for Lilywhites striker Wigan Athletic are reportedly interested in signing Preston North End's Ched Evans, having already had a loan bid rejected for the forward. The 33-year-old scored two goals in the Championship last season. (Alan Nixon - The Sun)

4. Huddersfield Town nearing deal for non-league defender Huddersfield Town are closing in on a deal for Halifax Town centre-back, Jesse Debrah. It is thought that a fee of around £200,000 will be agreed in the coming days. (Football League World)