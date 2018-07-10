Hull City stay busy by bringing in defender Burke

HULL CITY have signed Reece Burke from West Ham United in a £1.5m deal.

The defender has joined up with his new team-mates in Portugal at the Tigers’ training camp after signing a three-year contract. City have an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

“I am over the moon to have signed for Hull City,” said the 21-year-old. “I enjoy playing football and I see this move as a big opportunity for me. I’ve had a good chat with the head coach (Nigel Adkins) and I know that the club were really keen to bring me here. That is a nice feeling to have.”

Burke becomes Hull’s second signing inside 24 hours after French winger David Milinkovic joined from Genoa in a £200,000 switch.

The former England Under-20s defender enjoyed a hugely impressive loan spell with Bradford City in the 2015-16 season that saw him named Player of the Year at Valley Parade.

Burke, who has 15 senior appearances with West Ham to his name, has spent the past two seasons on loan at Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers.