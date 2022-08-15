Here is today’s Championship transfer news.

Hull City made it three unbeaten yesterday as they claimed their second win of the Championship campaign yesterday.

After picking up four points against Preston North End and Bristol City in their opening fixtures, a brace from summer signing Oscar Estupinan secured the victory over Norwich City.

The Tigers now sit second in the table as they prepare to face another relegated club in Burnley tomorrow evening.

The Clarets have looked a lot sharper than the Canaries following their return to the second tier, however suffered their first defeat against Watford at the weekend.

Here are today’s rumours...

• HULL CITY CLOSING IN ON GREEK WINGER

Hull City have reportedly agreed a loan deal to sign Fenerbahce's Dimitrios Pelkas. The 28-year-old scored four goals in the Super Lig last season. (Football League World)

• BURTON ALBION MONITORING SHEFF UTD YOUNGSTER

Burton Albion are reportedly targeting Sheffield United teenager William Osula. The Danish forward scored twice in a friendly against the Brewers last month. (Alan Nixon)

• BURNLEY FEE FOR BUNDESLIGA WINGER REVEALED

Burnley are set to pay an initial €3.25m to Stuttgart for winger Darko Churlinov - rising to €5m with bonuses and add-ons. The 22-year-old provided six goal contributions in the Bundesliga last season while on loan at Schalke. (Inside Futbol)

• BLACKPOOL REVIVE INTEREST IN ATTACKER

Blackpool have reportedly re-entered the race to sign Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk following last season's loan spell at Bloomfield Road. The 24-year-old notched three assists in nine Championship outings for the Seasiders. (Alan Nixon)

• MAN UTD PROSPECT NEARS CHAMPIONSHIP LOAN MOVE

Ethan Laird is closing in on a loan move to QPR after a deal with Watford collapsed. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Swansea City and Bournemouth. (Manchester Evening News)

• SEVILLA RETAIN INTEREST IN BLACKBURN ACE

Sevilla are reportedly the club that have retained the longest-lasting and most serious interest in Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton-Diaz. The likes of Brighton, Leeds United and West Ham have also previously been linked with the Chile international. (Football League World)

• MILLWALL EYE EVERTON TEENAGER

Millwall are reportedly considering a move for Everton youngster Tom Cannon. Derby County are also said to be interested in the 19-year-old forward. (Inside Futbol)

• ROTHERHAM UNITED TARGET NEWLY PROMOTED STRIKER

Rotherham United are said to be chasing Wigan Athletic striker Stephen Humphrys after missing out on Ashley Fletcher. The 24-year-old scored 11 goals in 29 League One appearances before joining the Latics last summer. (Alan Nixon)

• LIVERPOOL STARLET NEARING BLACKBURN SWITCH