Today’s Championship news

Hull City were beaten 2-0 at home to Sheffield United over the weekend.

The Tigers weren’t able to take their chances as they were beaten by the Blades at the MKM Stadium.

It has been a decent start to the new season for Shota Arveladze’s side, despite two losses in a row now, and it was always going to take time for all their summer signings to gel together.

16 players came through the entrance door over the course of the past transfer window as owner Acun Ilicali looked to build a squad capable of mounting a promotion push.

Here is a look at the latest news from across the Championship...

HULL COULD LET PLAYERS LEAVE

Hull City could still let players leave the club and there is the option to loan out some youngsters to non-league and let fringe players depart to European clubs (Hull Live).

HUDDERSFIELD TARGETING YOUNGSTER

Huddersfield Town are interested in signing young Liverpool left-back James Norris. The 19-year-old has played twice for the Reds’ first-team so far in his career (Alan Nixon on Patreon).

WBA EYEING FREE AGENT

West Brom are set to offer a contract to free agent defender Erik Pieters, who is available after leaving Burnley at the end of the past campaign (Lancashire Live).

STOKE CITY WANT GOALKEEPER

Stoke City are keen to sign Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iverson, who spent last season on loan in the second tier with Preston North End (Alan Nixon on Patreon).

BIRMINGHAM CITY’S FAILED TRANSFER SWOOP

Birmingham City failed in a late swoop for Harry McKirdy from Swindon Town before the transfer deadline. He ended up moving up to Scotland to join Hibernian (The Sun).

SHEFFIELD UNITED TO REIGNITE INTEREST IN MLS ACE

Sheffield United will reignite their interest in CF Montreal’s Ismael Kone with the midfielder catching their eye in the MLS (Fabrizio Romano).

CHELSEA LOOKED AT SHEFFIELD UNITED ACE

Chelsea were one of a few clubs that expressed an interest in signing Sheffield United ace Sander Berge. He scored yesterday against Hull (Sheffield Star).

EVERTON TAKING LOOK AT BURNLEY MAN

Everton are interested in a potential winter swoop for Burnley defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis. The centre-back is on loan at Turf Moor from Manchester City (Alan Nixon on Patreon).

BLACKPOOL STILL WANT SIGNINGS