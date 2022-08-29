Today’s Championship transfer news

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City picked up an impressive 3-2 win at home to Coventry City over the weekend.

The Tigers have started the season strongly under Shota Arveladze and have lost just once in August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their summer recruit, Oscar Estupinan, has scored seven goals in his opening six league games and is turning into an absolute steal on a free transfer.

The Colombia international made the move to the MKM Stadium earlier in this transfer window following the expiration of his contract at Vitoria de Guimarães in Portugal.

Here is a look at the latest news in the Championship...

HULL CITY TO LAND PELKAS

Hull City haven’t stopped their ambitious recruitment drive just yet and are poised to sign Fenerbahce winger Dimitrios Pelkas (Hull Live).

SWANSEA TO SIGN MIDFIELDER

Swansea City are hoping to complete a season-long loan deal for Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle. The 20-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game (BBC Sport).

HUDDERSFIELD TO BOLSTER ATTACK

Huddersfield Town have reached a full agreement to lure striker Tyreece Simpson to Yorkshire from League One side Ipswich Town (Football Insider).

AFC WIMBLEDON ACE WANTED

Watford and QPR are interested in AFC Wimbledon playmaker Ayoub Assal, with the youngster also on the radar of third tier promotion hopefuls Peterborough United (The Mirror).

BURNLEY EYE ANOTHER PREMIER LEAGUE ADDITION

Burnley are keen to land Aston Villa forward Caleb Chukwuemeka, who is also said to be wanted by some League One teams before the end of the transfer window (Daily Mail).

BLACKBURN TO WIN TRANSFER RACE

Blackburn Rovers are expected to win the race for Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg ahead of some league rivals. The defender spent last term on loan at Preston North End and was a hit at Deepdale (Lancashire Telegraph).

READING CLOSE TO FREE AGENT

Reading are close to signing free agent midfielder Massimo Luongo. The Australian is available following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday in late June (Daily Mail).

STOKE EYE DEFENDER