Hull City verdict: How Hull City players rated under new boss Adkins

How Hull City players tated in today’s win over Brentford in the Championship.

Hull City

Allan McGregor. Quiet afternoon in the main. One half-decent first-half save with his legs to deny Canos. But a key late save to prevent Watkins from levelling 6

Max Clark. Loose in possession and picked up an injury in the first half, which saw him substituted early in the second half. Mistake in the build-up to Brentford’s opener. 5

Michael Dawson. Stayed strong during the anxious finale and almost scored with a first-half header. 6

Ondrej Mazuch. Solid enough showing alongside Dawson. 6

Fikayo Tomori. Was not handed too many problems by Brentford’s flair players and stuck at it. 6

David Meyler. Unfortunate own goal and picked up a second half injury.

Commendably kept going after his faux pas and didn’t feel sorry for himself. 6

Seb Larsson. Sweet free-kick to make it 2-1 and dug in for the team and displayed his experience. 7

Ola Aina. Featured on the right hand side and was peripheral in the first period. But kept going. 6

Jackson Irvine. Scored just the sort of goal which persuaded Hull to shelve out for his services. Smart finish and a big goal, too. 7

Kamil Grosicki. Underlined just what a big player he can be for Hull which approaching his best. Fine strike and displayed vestiges of real quality. 8

Fraizer Campbell. A real shift for the team, although missed a golden chance to make the game safe earlier for Hull from close range. 7

Substitutes: Jon Toral (Clark 51). Failed to make the most of one heaven-sent opportunity, but showed quality to set up Irvine for the third with a lovely weighted pass. 7

Greg Luer (Meyler 83), Nouhu Dicko (Campbell 83).

Not used: David Marshall, Adama Diomande, Daniel Batty, Josh Clackstone.

Brentford: Bentley 8; Clarke 6, Barbet 6, Egan 6, Bjelland 6; Mokotjo 6 (Yennaris 62, 6), Sawyers 6 (Jozefzoon 74, 7), Woods 6; Canos 6 (McEachran 74, 6), Watkins 6, Maupay 6. Substitutes unused: Daniels, MacLeod, Chatzithedoridis, Mepham.