Here is the latest from today’s Championship news.

Hull City were beaten 2-1 by Bradford City in yesterday’s Carabao Cup first round tie.

The Tigers headed into the game off the back of two unbeaten in the Championship, but were unable to progress to the next round.

This is the second successive season where City have been knocked out in the opening round, after losing on penalties to Wigan Athletic last time out.

Shota Arveladze team will now turn their attentions back to the league, with a home clash against relegated Norwich City next on the cards.

Here are today’s rumours...

• BURNLEY PULL OUT OF RACE FOR ATTACKING MIDFIELDER

Burnley have reportedly withdrawn from their pursuit of Coventry City midfielder Callum O'Hare. The Clarets have seen multiple bids rejected for the 24-year-old this summer. (Football Insider)

• CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CLUB SUBMIT OFFER FOR BLADES STAR

Club Brugge have reportedly submitted an offer to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge. The Belgian side are willing to pay €20 million for his services. (TV2)

• MANCHESTER UNITED TARGET WATFORD’S PRIZED ASSET

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr after droppin their interest in Marko Arnautovic. It is thought that the Hornets would be willing to accept around £30m for the 24-year-old. (90min)

• WATFORD & WEST BROM BATTLE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE MIDFIELDER

Watford and West Brom have both expressed interest in signing Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury. The 24-year-old made six appearances in the top flight last season. (Daily Mail)

• WIGAN ATHLETIC SNAP UP EX-SUNDERLAND LOANEE

Wigan Athletic have confirmed the loan signing of Everton striker Nathan Broadhead. It was previously reported that the 24-year-old was close to rejoining Sunderland, where he spent last season. (WAFC)

• COVENTRY CITY STAR EMERGES AS EVERTON TARGET

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has emerged as one of Everton's targets this summer. The Toffees are still searching for a replacement for Richarlison. (Alan Myers - Sky Sports)

• FLEETWOOD TOWN WEIGHING UP MOVE FOR SUNDERLAND STARLET

Fleetwood Town have registered their interest in Sunderland winger Jack Diamond. The 22-year-old is yet to feature for the Black Cats this season. (Football Insider)

• HULL CITY LINE UP MOVE FOR WEST HAM ACADEMY PRODUCT

Hull City are reportedly considering a bid to sign Watford defender Jeremy Ngakia this summer. The 21-year-old wasn’t included in the Hornets matchday squad for yesterday’s draw with West Brom. (Football League World)

• WIGAN ATHLETIC MAKE OFFER FOR EGYPT INTERNATIONAL