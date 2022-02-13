Hull City’s Shota Arveladze honeymoon appears to be over after Fulham defeat

The Tigers won on Arveladze’s first game in charge, a 2-0 triumph over Swansea City, but they are in danger of being sucked back into the relegation scraps after this latest revers, albeit against the side setting the pace in the race to the Premier League.

The visitors had to work hard against stubborn opponents but Aleksander Mitrovic’s header after 57 minutes was enough to keep Marco Silva’s men six points clear of second-placed Bournemouth.

Mitrovic had until that stage rarely been involved, but his 31st goal of the season off Neco Williams’ excellent cross from the right underscored the difference in class between the two sides.

Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak (centre) makes a save during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium (Picture: PA)

Fulham were arguably not at their free-flowing best, but former Hull manager Silva rarely had a moment of concern against determined, yet limited, rivals.

Despite the scoreline, Arveladze felt his side deserved a point – even though his players rarely threatened inside the final third.

He said: “If we would have got a point I believe everyone in the ground would have said that we deserved it.

“They are the best team in the league. We tried to stop them and to defend as a team and attack as a team, which left me very happy.

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic (left) and Hull City's Sean McLoughlin (Picture: PA)

“I’m proud of the boys and I have to give them a lot of credit. The fans have seen a good football game when both teams tried to play nice, attractive football.

“There’s a lot to take from this performance.”

Despite their poor run of form, Arveladze added: “It’s just about trying to keep things positive.

“We will look forward (to Tuesday’s away game against Sheffield United) and look to deliver this same energy and positivity, which was good to see.

“I believe we played against a Premier League team, and that’s not easy.”

Hull were not unduly troubled after a difficult start to the game and might even have opened the scoring five minutes before the break.

A defensive mix-up towards the right of the penalty area led to the ball falling kindly towards Marcus Forss, who dragged wide from a decent position.

Fulham again started strongly after the interval, with Carvalho’s curling swivel-and hit on 57 minutes capably pawed away by Ingram for a corner.

The near miss energised Fulham and once Mitrovic netted with a textbook header, there felt no way back for Hull.

Tigers are now three places above the drop zone.

Hull City: Ingram, Coyle, McLoughlin, Greaves, Fleming, Longman (Moncur 80), Smallwood, Slater (Docherty 75), Lewis-Potter, Honeyman, Forss (Smith 72). Unused subs: Elder, Jones, Bernard, Cartwright.

Fulham: Rodak, Williams, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Cairney (Reed 76), Chalobah, Wilson (Reid 76), Carvalho, Kebano, Mitrovic (Rodrigo Muniz 80). Unused substitutes: Hector, Gazzaniga, Bryan, Seri.