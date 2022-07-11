Here is all the best from today’s Championship transfer news.

Hull City suffered defeat in their first match of pre-season, losing 2-0 to Fenerbahce.

Their clash with the The Yellow Canaries was their only match in Turkey before they travel to Marbella to face Malaga this weekend.

The Tigers will then return back to England to take on Leicester City, Cambridge United and Peterborough United to complete their pre-season campaign.

Shota Arveladze’s side are less than three weeks away from returning to Championship action, with Bristol City their first opponents of the 2022/23 season.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Blackburn Rovers target Liverpool outcast Former Preston North End defender, Ben Davies, could be set for a return to the north west, with Blackburn Rovers keen on signing him. The Liverpool centre-back spent last season on loan with Sheffield United. (Football League World)

2. Reading favourites to sign ex-Barnsley striker Reading are reportedly in pole position to snap up released Barnsley striker, Victor Adeboyejo. The 24-year-old scored three goals as the Tykes were relegated to League One last season. (Football League World)

3. Watford set to miss out on 11-goal midfielder Watford are reportedly set to miss out on Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, with the Scotland international set to join Bologna in a £3m deal. Millwall had also been keen on the 22-year-old. (Sky Sports News)

4. Premier League defender set for Blades medical Sheffield United are reportedly closing in on a loan move for Newcastle United's Ciaran Clark, with the defender set for a medical today. The 32-year-old may have played his last game for the Magpies as he enters the final year of his contract. (Sky Sports News)