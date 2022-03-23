23rd March 2022 - Championship rumours

Hull City transfer rumours: Tigers striker rejoins non-league club, Brighton join race for Nottingham Forest defender

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 9:05 am

Hull City are out of action this weekend as three of their players head off on international duty for the final break of the season.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh will help Iran finalise their World Cup qualifying campaign after they already secure a place in Qatar in previous matches.

Elsewhere, Keane Lewis-Potter’s superb form for the Tigers has earned him his first call-up to the England Under-21s squad.

The forward joins a number of Championship stars including Lee Buchanan and Djed Spence.

Goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright will also link up with the England Under-20s squad.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Barnsley & Blackpool target could be sold this summer

Swansea City could sell Jay Fulton this summer. The midfielder was heavily linked with a move away in January, turning down both Blackpool and Barnsley. (The 72)

2. Brighton join race for Nottingham Forest defender

Brighton are the latest club to show interest in Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall. They joined West Ham and Everton in scouting the centre-back against Liverpool. (SussexLive)

3. Blades ace refuses to rule out exit

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has spoken on his future and hasn't ruled out a move away from Bramall Lane. The Norwegian said: “In time, anything is possible. It’s just a matter of playing and staying healthy now, then many doors open.We’ll just see when that time comes. The most important thing is just to work hard here, be part of the national team, play well and raise the level.” (Sport Witness)

4. Ex-Baggies boss set for Besiktas move

Former Barnsley and West Brom manager Valerien Ismael is set to join Turkish club Besiktas. The Frenchman has been out of work since he was sacked by the Baggies in February. (TRT Spor)

