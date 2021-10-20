Hull City's George Moncur (right) and Richard Smallwood appears dejected after defeat to Peterborough. Pictures: PA.

Peterborough, who had previously lost every away game since their promotion from League One, moved out of the bottom three after goals from Jack Taylor and Siriki Dembele.

Josh Magennis had equalised for the hosts but then missed a penalty with the score level at 1-1.

And at full-time, the home supporters loudly called for the dismissal of McCann, who led City to the League One title last season.

Hull City head coach Grant McCann under pressure after defeat to Peterborough.

McCann said: “I understand their frustrations - I feel it, and the players feel it.

“I get it as the supporters pay their hard-earned money. At the minute, we’re on a bit of a low so we need to find a way to turn around results.

“We are giving everything for this football club, but that’s football and that’s life and you have to take it on the chin.

“I’ve got every single player fighting, but we’re just coming up a bit short.

“We’ve been in dark places before with this football, but we’ve got to stand up to the criticism.

“We’re not taking the opportunities and we’re getting punished at the other end.

“Some of our play was outstanding - it really was - but ultimately you get judged on results.

“I’m really disappointed and frustrated - we all are.

“I felt as if we had a real control of the game, but it feels like deja vu - we are playing well but we are not taking opportunities.

“We’ve just got to keep on working with the boys, but I take full responsibility for the results.

“But all we want to do is keep performing well and try and turn these performances into victories.

“We’ve done everything, but it’s not going our way.”

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson hopes victory can inspire his side to remain clear of relegation danger.

He said: “One win away from home doesn’t make everything fine - I believe there were all sorts of records getting broken if we lost - but he have to build on it.

“My players had plenty of motivation as everyone were putting us down, which I can understand.

“We’re now out of the relegation zone and you can sort of reset a little bit.

“Quite rightly we’ve taken a lot of criticism, but we’ve stuck at it and I know we’ll have a stronger second half to the season.”

Ferguson added: “I thought the performance was good. I’m very happy.

“I thought we were in quite good control in the first half. They counter so quickly and it’s obviously an unbelievable goal by Jack.

“And then we switched off (for Hull’s equaliser). We didn’t start the second half well - we didn’t keep the ball well enough and kept giving the ball back - and then we go the break with the penalty.

“Our second goal was a magnificent goal - a great bit of quality. That’s why you keep him (Dembele) on because he has always that bit of magic.