England's Jarrod Bowen during the UEFA Nations League match at Molineux.

The Three Lions have scored just once in their three Nations League group games this month – a late Kane penalty in the 1-1 draw away to Germany last week.

That was the 50th senior England goal of Kane’s career, while the rest of the current squad does not have that total combined.

Raheem Sterling, who has guilty of missing a sitter in Saturday’s 0-0 stalemate with Italy at Molinuex, is next up with 19 goals, with former Hull City forward Bowen yet to get off the mark having only made his debut in the loss to Hungary at the start of the current international break.

With other attacking talent like Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish alongside Sterling, Kane and Bowen, it is a surprise to see England struggling for goals. Manager Gareth Southgate admitted it was a “concern” how reliant his side are on Kane, with Bowen accepting some of the other players need to pick up the slack.

Asked if the forwards are aware Kane needs support, the West Ham man replied: “Yes, 100 per cent.

“As forwards you look to the goals that you score and the assists you come up with.

“Speaking on an individual basis, I have had chances and been in positions where I am getting chances.

“I think we are in the right positions and I think (against Italy) we had a few chances as well. It’s just about converting those chances and being really ruthless.

“It’s not that we don’t score in training. The confidence is definitely there. I don’t see why it wouldn’t be.

“It is just fine margins and that final execution. You score two, three goals and the game is a different story.

“On another day with the games that we’ve had, we’ve had chances, so we would be coming back off three wins instead of not having a win so far. It’s tight.

“The margins are really tight and I think that is something I’m learning in international football.”