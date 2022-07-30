Jean Michael Seri strikes Hull City winner but Shota Arveladze issues warning

Jean Michael Seri’s deflected goal in stoppage time sent supporters home optimistic for the future under ambitious new owner Acun Ilicali.

But Arveladze said: “We will have more days like these, but there will also be ups and downs.

“This is what makes English football special. I hope we can recreate and enjoy these moments when a Saturday comes, but this is not a league where you can do what you want.

Match-winner: Summer signing Jean Michael Seri celebrates after his late goal earned Hull City victory. (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA)

“After long weeks of pre-season, having these ups and downs, you need this start to the season like what we’ve had here.

“It’s good to score (twice) and it’s very good to win. We cannot make miracles, but what we try to do is get the best out of the boys, serve them and look after them collectively.”

Hull lost their best two players of last season, George Honeyman and Keane Lewis-Potter, during the summer. But they have made a flurry of high-profile signings during that period, not least former Fulham midfielder Seri.

The Ivory Coast international was a driving force from kick-off, though his winning goal in the third minute of added time was most fortunate. Seri’s hit from the edge of the penalty area looked innocuous but it struck defender Timm Klose before looping over goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

Hull City's Ozan Tufan (right) celebrates with team mate Allahyar Sayyadmanesh after he equalised from the penalty spot (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA)

The game had seemed destined for a draw once Ozan Tufan’s second-half penalty had cancelled out Andreas Weimann’s well-worked opener on 30 minutes. Both sides seemed content for a point after Tufan scored after 72 minutes but fortune favoured Hull at the death.

Arveladze said: “This result is all about the crowd. They were so special. We needed energy and the fans helped us as everyone worked so hard. They (supporters) pumped us up and made sure we kept going until the last time.

“What an atmosphere we had. They poured it on to the boys and the boys did not stop trying.

“It’s not good to go behind and then come back, but this is a credit to the boys and for the fans, who have seen their players keep going all game.

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze on the touchline (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA)

“We were lucky with the goal but he had to be in that position.”

Hull: Ingram, A Jones, T Figueiredo, Greaves, Coyle, Seri, Slater, Sayyadmanesh (Covil 84), Tufan (Docherty 73), Smith (Elder 73), Estupinan (Tetteh 64). Unused substitutes: Cannon, McLoughlin, Robson.

Bristol City: Bentley, Vyner, Naismith, Atkinson (Klose 89), Sykes (Wilson 60), Williams, James, Dasilva, Scott (Conway 60), Weimann, Martin. Unused substitutes: O’Leary, Tanner, Wells, Massengo.