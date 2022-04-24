Hull, with their Championship status secured for another year, know they have a fight on their hands to keep Lewis-Potter, the 21-year-old striker who has scored 12 goals this season.

He has already been linked to moves to West Ham – where ex-Tiges star Jarrod Bowen is excelling – and Tottenham Hotspur.

Hull manager Shota Arveladze said: “If we lose him or not we will have to work hard (to replace him).

Keane Lewis-Potter: Scored the 11th and 12th goals of his Hull City season on Saturday. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“It’s great to see the local lad going higher and scoring so much for his club.”

Saturday’s game with Reading was going nowhere Lewis-Potter’s opportunistic goal after 40 minutes sparked it into life.

Lewis-Potter was given too much time on the left, but his powerful hit from an acute angle gave goalkeeper Orjan Nyland little chance.

Reading were then guilty of further defensive hesitancy when a mix-up off George Honeyman’s free-kick allowed Alfie Jones to poke the ball home from close range. The visitors conceded a third in stoppage time when Lewis-Potter held his nerve in a one-on-one position following good work from Tom Eaves.

Keane Lewis-Potter has caught the attention of Premier League clubs. ( Picture: Tony Johnson)

Arveladze was particularly impressed by his players’ work ethic at both ends of the pitch. He said: “We have done both sides (to the game) and it’s good credit to the defensive team, and it’s good credit to the offensive team. It was a good mix of great supporters, good goals and a good result – you could not wish any more.

“Generally, we have done OK and had the game under control. We scored goals and didn’t give too much away.

“They had half-chances, but we had half-chances as well. We were looking to win and we did that, which is good.

“Their target was to stay in the league and they did not risk much – it is difficult to play in these type of games.

“We now have more time to give the players a rest, to concentrate for the next two games and look forward to them.”

Hull City: Baxter, Jones, McLoughlin, Greaves, Coyle (Longman 82), Smallwood, Slater, Fleming, Honeyman (Docherty 82), Lewis-Potter, Sayyadmanesh (Eaves 77). Unused subs: Ingram, Elder, Bernard, Forss.

Reading: Nyland, Yiadom, Morrison, McIntyre, Baba, Ince (Meite 85), Drinkwater, Dele-Bashiru (Ejaria 57), Hoilett, Laurent, Lucas Joao. Unused substitutes: Thomas, Southwood, Barker, Ehibhationham, Abrefa.