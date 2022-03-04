Steve Bruce will return to Hull City this weekend.

After claiming a huge win over Peterborough United last time out, Hull City will now host Steve Bruce’s West Brom tomorrow afternoon.

The Baggies have struggled for form since the ex-Hull boss arrived and are without a win in their last seven matches - leaving them 13th in the Championship.

Victory for the Tigers could see them potentially move up to 17th, however they have suffered four successive defeats against West Brom and have won only once in ten meetings between the two sides.

