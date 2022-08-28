Oscar Estupinan endearing himself to Hull City faithful with first hat-trick

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Estupinan, who is quickly becoming a crowd favourite at Hull, struck either side of Matt Godden’s equaliser from the penalty spot to give his side a 2-1 lead at half-time, and he sealed all three points just before the hour mark, increasing his goal tally to seven from six league appearances since signing in the summer.

Coventry pulled one back through striker Godden just past the midway point in the second half, but they were unable to find the much-coveted equaliser and remain bottom of the table with one point from three matches.

“A good quality striker has his own qualities,” Arveladze said of Estupinan. “The boys understand that he needs more balls in the 18 (yard box) and he’s good there.

Oscar Estupinan: Added to his goal tally with a decisive hat-trick against Coventry City.

“He’s searching, he’s going, he’s dominating, he doesn’t leave easy balls for others, so he blocks, he goes to the first post and makes his goals and makes more points for us.”

Asked about Estupinan being a poacher, Arveladze added: “They call this Pichichi in Spanish – that’s someone who is chasing all the time around the two posts and having headers, having these knocks, moving the central defenders away from the positions, which is good.”

It looked as though the teams were going to head into the break on level terms until Estupinan pounced for his second goal of the day after Moore made a hash of Coyle’s cross.

Coventry’s task was made even more difficult in the 56th minute as Estupinan was again on hand to complete his hat-trick after Coyle’s cross from the right-hand side was met by Callum Elder and turned back across goal.

Coventry City's Ben Sheaf (right) and Hull City's Randell Williams battle for the ball (Picture: PA)