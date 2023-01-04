Latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news and rumours on Wednesday.

Hull City return to the action this weekend with a home clash against Fulham in the FA Cup. The Tigers won 4-1 away at Wigan Athletic last time out.

Huddersfield Town have fellow Championship side Preston North End on Saturday. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Hull City

Besiktas have apparently started ‘official contact’ with Hull City as they look to sign midfielder Ozan Tufan this month according to reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu on Twitter. The Turkey international only made the move to East Yorkshire last summer from Fenerbahce after spending time on loan at Watford last term.

Winger Dogukan Sinik is likely to head out the exit door as well this winter, as detailed in a report by Hull Live. He has struggled to make an impact at the MKM Stadium since joining from Antalyaspor back in July.

Huddersfield Town

Former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is reportedly poised to return to England. The Pink Un claim he will become the new Head Coach of fellow second tier club Norwich City. They have been searching for a replacement for Dean Smith.

Goalkeeper Gio Bellagambi has returned to the Terriers from his loan spell at non-league side Spennymoor Town. The 21-year-old made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Moors. Their boss Jason Ainsley has told their website: “I would like to thank Gio for his contribution over the last three months. He’s made some big saves for us during his time with the Club and I am absolutely certain he’s going to go on and have a good career in the game.”