Latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news and rumours on Thursday morning.

Hull City return to Championship action with a tricky away trip to Watford this weekend. The Tigers have had friendlies against Istanbul Başakşehir and Trabzonspor during the World Cup break.

Huddersfield Town’s first game back is against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Hull City

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has revealed Hull saw off competition from elsewhere to sign him from Fenerbahce. The Iran international made the move to East Yorkshire on an initial loan deal last January before his switch was made permanent over the summer. He has told Turkish news outlet Yeni Safak:

“I performed well in Zorya (on loan from Fenerbahce). Thereupon, many offers came from different countries. Hull City was one of them. First, we talked to our club president. It was a good meeting. Then (I made) my transfer. I already love English football. I am very happy here. It was good for me to transfer to Hull City.”

Acun Ilicali has revealed he is interested in buying another club. He has said, as per Hull Live:

“My idea is actually to buy another team that can help us to improve our young talents. If I can manage this, I want to buy a team that will help our young guys, plus some more young guys in a proper league with tough games so they can improve and help us to go to the higher levels. This is another dream of mine and I am trying to do that. I hope we can do it.”

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town midfielder Duane Holmes is not on Derby County’s radar ahead of January, as detailed in a report by Derbyshire Live. He has also been linked with League One side Sheffield Wednesday recently.

Sheffield United have been dealt a blow ahead of their clash against the Terriers. The Sun claim their defender Rhys Norrington-Davies will be sidelined until February with his hamstring injury.