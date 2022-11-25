Hull City bring in Derby County man, Huddersfield Town midfielder picks up injury.

Hull City’s next game is away at Watford on 11th December. The Tigers lost 2-1 at home to Reading last time out.

Huddersfield Town are back in action on 10th December against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United. Here is a look at some of the latest news...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City

Hull City have brought in Ben Warner from Derby County to work as first-team coach analyst. The 29-year-old worked under Liam Rosenior at Pride Park and has now linked back up with him at the MKM Stadium. He has spent the past seven years in the Rams’ analysis department but has now left for a new challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers’ vice-chairman Tan Kesler has landed in Qatar to watch some World Cup action. He has taken to Twitter to send the following message on his travels (see below):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield are poised to bring in former Celtic man Kenny Miller to bolster their backroom staff. That’s according to the Daily Record, who claim Mark Fotheringham is set to reunite with the ex-striker at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terriers midfielder Matty Daly, who is currently out on loan at Harrogate Town, has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a knee injury, as per the Harrogate Advertiser. He joined the League Two side last summer to get some more experience under his belt.

Sorba Thomas is back in World Cup action today with Wales. Rob Page’s side take on Iran this morning.