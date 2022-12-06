Hull City return to Championship action this weekend following the World Cup break. The Tigers have a tricky away trip to Watford.
Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...
Hull City
Hull boss Liam Rosenior has confirmed he is interested in Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei ahead of the January transfer window. He has told Hull Live:
“He’s a player that I’ve worked with, he’s an exciting player but we have to see what the conditions are in terms of what Crystal Palace want to do with him. He’s someone that I would be interested in working with again whether it’s in the short or long term but we haven’t come to make that decision yet.”
Midfielder Oliver Green has extended his loan spell away at non-league side Marske United. He is now due to return to the MKM Stadium in January as he looks to carry on getting first-team football under his belt.
Huddersfield Town
As per our sister title The News, it is not ‘clear’ whether Huddersfield attacker Josh Koroma will be recalled from his loan at Portsmouth this winter. Pompey are prepared in case any of their loanees see their time at Fratton Park cut short in January and their sporting director Richard Hughes has said:
“You’ve probably got a variation in loans where you’ve Josh Koroma and Joe Pigott, who are more established, Owen Dale who has performed well at a level and then Dane Scarlett and Josh Griffiths who have been given a high level of exposure in game time for their respective parent clubs. We’re on top of the loan situation across the club and know what to act and react upon, should anything change with those regards.”
Terriers striker Kieran Phillips is enjoying life on loan at Morecambe this season. He was given the green light to join the League One side over the summer and has told Yorkshire Live:
“I’m just enjoying playing: I’ve put a few goals in and hopefully there’s more to come. I’m at the start of my career and you’re going to join different teams over your career: some that are struggling in the league and some that are pushing for promotion. Gaining these experiences early I think is going to help me in the long run so I’m not in an unfamiliar place in future.”