Hull City quartet facing uncertain future, Huddersfield Town man not on radar of EFL club.

Hull City drew 1-1 in a friendly against Istanbul Başakşehir yesterday. The Tigers fell behind in the first-half but equalised 15 minutes from time through striker Tyler Smith.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, face Olympiacos today. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City

Hull trio Josh Emmanuel, Andy Cannon and James Scott have not travelled to Turkey and their departures are ‘seemingly imminent’, as detailed in a report by Hull Live. Randell Williams has already been told he can leave this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, who is on loan at Peterborough United, has gone with the Tigers’ squad to their training camp according to the club website. He has struggled for game time since joining the Posh on loan under Grant McCann over the summer.

Ex-Hull midfielder Jackson Irvine has helped Australia reach the Round of 16 at the World Cup after they beat Denmark 1-0 yesterday. The midfielder is on the books of German second tier side St. Pauli these days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town

Derby County are not pursuing a move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Duane Holmes. Derbyshire Live have poured cold water on speculation that he could be heading back to Pride Park in January. Sheffield Wednesday have also been linked with a swoop for him in the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad