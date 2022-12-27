Latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news and rumours on Tuesday morning.

Hull City drew 1-1 with Blackpool yesterday. The Tigers were left frustrated again and have won just once in six games since Liam Rosenior took over.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, picked up an impressive 2-1 away win at Preston North End. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair from over the past few days...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City

Hull City striker Jim Simms has joined Buxton on loan for a month. The youngster made the move to the MKM Stadium over the summer from Oldham Athletic and has trained with the first-team this season. He made his debut for his new temporary club on Boxing Day as they lost 3-0 away at Alfreton Town in the National League North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers plan to link up with two European clubs to help with player recruitment in the future. According to a report by Hull Live, ‘discussions’ are underway with Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard and Belgian outfit Westerlo.

Huddersfield Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Hefele has left his role as a club ambassador at Huddersfield for a new coaching role with Carlos Corberan at West Brom. The Baggies have seen an impressive upturn in form since the Spaniard took over at the Hawthorns from Steve Bruce.

Huddersfield have been linked with a move for Portsmouth midfielder Jay Mingi, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon. Pompey boss Danny Cowley has had this to say on the speculation, as per The News: “He deserves absolutely all the credit and when a young player does well, like Jay has, then naturally there will be interest. That never scares us, but I’m worried if we have players that don’t have any interest. For us it’s very much a back-handed compliment.”