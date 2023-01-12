Latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news and rumours on Thursday.

Hull City take on Huddersfield Town this weekend at the MKM Stadium. The Tigers go into the game on the back of their 2-0 loss to Fulham in the FA Cup last time out but have won their last two in the league.

The Terriers remain in the relegation zone. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the Yorkshire pair...

Hull City

Hull City winger Dogukan Sinik is heading back to Antalyaspor, as per BBC Humberside reporter Mike White. The Turkey international has struggled to make an impact since his summer switch to the Championship and is being given the green light to leave already.

Everton are being linked with a surprise swoop for Tigers hotshot Oscar Estupinan this winter. According to a report by Colombian news outlet Las 2 Orillas (via Sport Witness), the Toffees are interested in him after he has scored 11 goals so far this term.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town have signed Anthony Knockaert on loan from Fulham until the end of this campaign. The winger has spent time on loan at Volos in Greece this season but is now back in England. His contract at Craven Cottage expires in the summer and he is due to become a free agent as things stand.

League Two side Grimsby Town are not looking to sign Terriers striker Kyle Hudlin. Their manager Paul Hurst has told Grimsby Live: “Kyle Hudlin won’t be joining us, I don’t know what the plan is for him at Huddersfield and it is no disrespect to him as a player, but he is not one we’re looking to bring in.”