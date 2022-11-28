Young Hull City goalkeeper departs, Huddersfield Town pair wanted.

Hull City are currently away in Turkey as they prepare for their return to league action. The Tigers will be taking on Istanbul Başakşehir and Trabzonspor in friendlies.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, face Olympiacos next week. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Hull City

Hull City goalkeeper Nathan Baxter has gone back to parent club Chelsea for treatment on his ankle injury. The 24-year-old spent the whole of last season on loan at the MKM Stadium and returned over the summer for a second spell in East Yorkshire.

Young Tigers stopper Ben Voase has joined non-league side Beverley Town on loan. The 18-year-old had a spell with Barton Town earlier this season to get some experience under his belt and has now secured a new move.

Huddersfield Town

As per our sister title The Star, Huddersfield are closing in on the signing of former Sheffield Wednesday striker Florian Kamberi. The Albania international spent last season on loan with the Owls from St. Gallen and scored five goals in 25 games in all competitions. He linked up with Swiss Super League outfit Winterthur over the summer and has found the net twice in 16 appearances so far this term.

Terriers pair Duane Holmes and Ettiene Camara are both reportedly attracting interest ahead of the January transfer window. According to a report by The Sun, Holmes is wanted by Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County, whilst Camara is being eyed by Brighton and Hove Albion, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest.