Sheffield United v Hull City: ‘We have to step it up,’ says Tigers star

HULL CITY captain Markus Henriksen admits a lack of consistency is costing the East Riding club dear.

The Tigers, who head to Sheffield United for a second time this season, sit fourth bottom of the Championship table.

Today’s trip completes a tough trio of games against Yorkshire opposition that have featured the best and worst of manager Nigel Adkins’s men, who were poor in losing to Leeds United on Tuesday, but much better when fighting back to take a point off Middlesbrough a week ago.

“Some performances have been very good and some have been not even close,” said Henriksen, one of just two Tigers ever-presents in the league this term along with goalkeeper David Marshall.

”We have to be more stable. That was our problem last season. It is something to work on. You can’t go from one game where you are amazing and then terrible the next.

“You have to get wins in a row. That was the problem last season. We did not get on a run.”

Hull, the subject of takeover interest from three interested parties, knocked the Blades out of the Carabao Cup in August at Bramall Lane on penalties.

It should have been a boost to take into the league, but Hull then lost 1-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers four days later, underlining their lack of consistency.

“We can’t complain about anything,” added Henriksen. “We have said all along that this is a young squad. But now we have played some games together and also we are not so young any more.

“No more excuses. We have to step it up. If you look at our squad we should be middle of the table and upwards.

“It is all about getting confidence. Wins do that, but it is not good enough to win one game here and then another one there.”