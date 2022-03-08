Here are all the rumours from the Championship this morning.
Former Hull City boss Steve Bruce inflicted yet another loss on the Tigers, despite their promising 3-0 win over Peterborough United the previous week.
Hull still remain 13 points above the relegation zone, however they face tough tests against the likes of Luton Town, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough in the next month.
First up is a trip to Birmingham City and a win over the Blues could potentially see them leapfrog them into 18th place in the Championship.
Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...
1. West Ham targeting Nottingham Forest ace
West Ham are continuing to keep a close eye on Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall ahead of the summer. David Moyes has found success in buying from the Championship previously, with Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma both impressing. (Claret & Hugh)
2. Chris Wilder eyed January move for ex-Blades man
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has admitted that he tried to sign his former Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram in January. The 28-year-old was out of favour at Rangers but has now started seven of their last eight games. (Teesside Live)
3. Blackburn monitoring young National League forward
Blackburn Rovers are reportedly keen on signing Guiseley striker Josh Stones, with Wigan Athletic also eyeing a move. The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract with the club in October. (Football League World)
4. Ex-Leicester City defender has contract terminated
Bristol City have terminated the contract of defender Danny Simpson, with the former Leicester and Newcastle right-back falling out of favour at Ashton Gate. The 35-year-old hasn't made an appearance for the Robins since October. (Bristol World)